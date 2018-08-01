Battash faces ten rivals for King George Qatar Stakes

Battaash - star turn at Goodwood on Friday

Star sprinter Battaash is one of 11 declarations for the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday.

Charlie Hills' Group One-winning four-year-old, who is owned by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, claimed victory in this race 12 months ago and is back for another go in the hands of Jim Crowley.

Battaash was last seen finishing second to Blue Point in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and will be short odds to get back to winning ways.

Curragh winner Havana Grey looks a progressive horse and represents North Yorkshire trainer Karl Burke, while Kachy is also involved for the Tom Dascombe operation.

Fast-ground specialist Muthmir, who won the race in 2015, gives Sheikh Hamdan another option.

South Yorkshire handler David Griffiths has declared Take Cover, who landed the Group Two in 2014 and 2016, and Duke Of Firenze.

Aidan O'Brien gives Sioux Nation the chance to shine, with fellow three-year-olds Stone Of Destiny (Andrew Balding), Heartache (Clive Cox) and Main Desire (Michael Bell) also in the shake-up.

Mr Lupton, trained by Richard Fahey, completes the list.