Rumble Inthejungle lands Molecomb Stakes

Tom Queally riding Rumble Inthejungle wins The Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes

Rumble Inthejungle was a decisive winner of the Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood.

A winner on his racecourse debut at Salisbury in May, Richard Spencer's juvenile was last seen finishing a creditable fourth behind American raider Shang Shang Shang in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He was a 5-1 chance to follow in the hoofprints of his sire Bungle Inthejungle, who claimed this five-furlong Group Three in 2012, and travelled strongly into the lead at the halfway stage.

His rivals did their best to get on terms late on, but Rumble Inthejungle had plenty in hand and passed the post two and a half lengths clear in the hands of Tom Queally.

Life Of Riley filled the runner-up spot, with 6-4 favourite Soldier's Call having to make do with minor honours in third in his bid to follow up his triumph in Royal Ascot's Windsor Castle Stakes.

Spencer said: "He's a good horse. I thought at Ascot, if we'd have had another (previous) run, he'd have gone close.

"It's a massive step forward and Tom gave him a lovely ride. He's very quick, but I think he'll get an extra furlong. He's not just an out-and-out five-(furlong) horse.

"He's got multiple entries in the sales races, but we'll speak to all the owners and try to hatch a plan.

"He's got a bright future."