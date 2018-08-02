Dee Ex Bee returns in Gordon Stakes

Dee Ex Bee - faces three rivals in Gordon Stakes

Dee Ex Bee will face just three rivals as he tries to forward his St Leger hopes in Saturday's Qatar Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Mark Johnston's charge, who won at this meeting on his racecourse debut last year, finished second in the Derby at Epsom but subsequently disappointed when only seventh in the Irish equivalent.

He then had to settle for third in the Group One Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp last time, but has a good chunk in hand on each of his rivals at Goodwood.

Sir Michael Stoute has won the race 10 times before and fields the only filly in the race as Sun Maiden, a 12-length novice winner on her seasonal return, tries to improve upon her recent Ribblesdale third.

Charlie Appleby's Cross Counter won an Ascot handicap on his most recent start, while Bombyx, who finished a narrow fourth in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood earlier in the year, completes the line-up.