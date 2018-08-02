Eminent up in trip at Goodwood

Eminent - goes back to a mile-and-a-half

Eminent steps back up to a mile and a half for the first time since finishing fourth in last season's Derby when he runs in the Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes at Goodwood on Friday.

Trainer Martyn Meade has been at a loss to explain his below-par efforts this season and has experimented over a variety of trips.

Last of five on his return in the Huxley Stakes at Chester, the Frankel colt cut little ice behind subsequent King George winner Poet's Word in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Meade ran him over a mile at Ascot last time but he was beaten four lengths by Beat The Bank.

"I think his last run proved he can't compete over a mile at that level, so we're going to try him over a mile and a half and see what happens," said Meade.

One horse with a slightly different background is Alan King's Top Tug, who had a spell hurdling two seasons ago but has returned to the Flat at a good level.

King said: "I just felt he is going to be virtually top weight in any handicap and there could be something lurking, so we thought we would have a crack at this.

"A smaller field might suit and he does like this place, as he run very well round here, so we are hopeful of a good run.

"Coming back to a mile and a half will be fine for him."

There is also #100,000 in prize-money up for grabs in the Group Three Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes over a mile.

Seven go to post but there is only one filly, Mark Johnston's 2017 Lowther winner Threading.

She ran no race in the Falmouth Stakes last time out but, prior to that, got closer than anyone to Alpha Centauri in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot.

Johnston said: "It is a nice race for her. She ran well at Ascot, but because she has been a bit in and out that is why we've dropped in class, to get her confidence back a bit

"She is great, but she has always been great at home."

One horse going up in class and down in trip is Chief Ironside.

Trainer William Jarvis said: "He's stepping up in grade a fair bit but is a horse we like a lot and have a lot of faith in.

"He's been keen in front so I don't see coming back in trip being an issue, more the step up in class, so we'll see how he gets on."

The L'Ormarins Queens Plate Oak Tree Stakes has attracted a field of 17, including Carolinae, winner of a Listed race last time out at Chelmsford.

"We're in bonus territory with her, having won the Listed race, but I don't think she's a forlorn hope by any means," said trainer Charlie Fellowes.

"The form of her Nottingham race the time before could not have worked out any better. There have been a host of black-type winners coming out of that race.

"She's so tough it's worth letting her take her chance."

Fellowes is also represented in the Unibet Golden Mile by Repercussion and he feels his Ascot run can be forgiven.

The Newmarket handler said: "I just feel Ascot doesn't suit him and it was very quick.

"He didn't let himself down but he's got a lovely draw here and I've a sneaky feeling he will run really well here.

"Richard (Kingscote) has won on him before and this is the sort of track you can freewheel on the front end and can be hard to peg back, which is very hard to do at Ascot."