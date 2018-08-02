Foxtrot Lady drawn nine in Stewards' Cup

Foxtrot Lady - leading Stewards' Cup fancy

Ante-post favourite Foxtrot Lady will start from stall nine in the Unibet Stewards' Cup at Goodwood on Saturday.

Andrew Balding's charge was a winner at Newmarket last time and has been among the leading contenders for this six-furlong feature for the last few weeks.

Spring Loaded, the mount of Ryan Moore, is also to the fore in the betting and he will start from 19 for trainer Paul D'Arcy.

Top weight and front-runner Gifted Master will be in 25 with Clive Cox's Tis Marvellous one of the notable low-drawn runners in five.

Growl (10) and George Bowen (12) are other headline names, while Reputation was first out of the hat at the draw ceremony, with John Quinn opting for the highest draw of all in 28.

Pettochside will be at the other side of the track as he was given stall one as trainer John Bridger was not present to pick his position when his name was drawn.