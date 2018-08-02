Wicklow Brave chasing Galway glory

Wicklow Brave: Runs at Galway on Friday

Connections of Wicklow Brave are hoping he will be in the mood to shine as he lines up in the Rockshore Race on day five of the Galway Festival.

A top-level winner both on the Flat and over hurdles, Wicklow Brave is now in the twilight of his career as a nine-year-old but showed he is still capable on his day when victorious at Killarney last month.

Nick Peacock, of owners Wicklow Bloodstock, was pleased to see him hit the mark again and is also thrilled to have champion jockey Colin Keane taking the reins this time.

He said: "We have got a good jockey booked and the ground won't inconvenience him, so it's fingers crossed he puts his best foot forward.

"Obviously he's not quite the warrior he once was, but he's been a good horse for us and it was great to see him win last time."

Peacock will be on hand for the one-mile-six-furlong feature as he has ventured to Galway for the first time this year.

He added: "This is actually my first time in Galway. The meeting usually clashes with Goodwood and I live not far from there and have been lucky enough to have runners for the last few years.

"It's exciting to be here and it's a great atmosphere."

Wicklow Brave faces just four rivals, with the Des McDonogh-trained Morga his closest rival on the official ratings.

Dual-purpose performers Inis Meain and Brontide are familiar names, while Ask Katie completes the field.