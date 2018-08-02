Land Force wins Richmond Stakes

Land Force is in control of the Richmond Stakes

Aidan O'Brien scored his first winner of the week at Goodwood as Land Force lifted the Qatar Richmond Stakes.

The Ballydoyle handler has made no secret of the fact his yard is not quite firing on all cylinders at present, but Land Force was nevertheless well supported for this Group Two heat, being sent off the 5-2 favourite under Ryan Moore.

A son of No Nay Never, Land Force raced prominently enough as Konchek helped force the early pace and Moore was left in front with a couple of furlongs to run, but the challengers would not go away.

He appeared to hit a bit of a flat spot inside the distance, but as Marie's Diamond came up to his quarters, Land Force found a little extra to come home a length clear.

Anglesey Stakes winner Marie's Diamond, who was led out unsold at #675,000 at the Goodwood Sale on Wednesday evening, clung on to minor honours by a neck from Shine So Bright.