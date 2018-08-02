Wild Illusion makes all to win Nassau Stakes

Wild Illusion isn't for catching in the Nassau Stakes

Wild Illusion put her superior stamina to good use to win the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, the 4-1 shot stepped up on her second places in both the Oaks at Epsom and the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot to claim the second Group One success of her career.

Buick opted to set the early gallop in the six-runner heat, with Wild Illusion rolling along nicely in front and Urban Fox and Rhododendron keeping tabs on her, along with Veracious.

However, when the pace heated up in the straight, Aidan O'Brien's Rhododendron dropped away tamely, leaving the William Haggas-trained Urban Fox to serve it up to the front-runner, who was also fourth in the 1000 Guineas.

Dropping back to 10 furlongs from a mile and a half, Wild Illusion had plenty in reserve when push came to shove, kicking on again to win by two lengths.

Derby-winning trainer Appleby, who along with Buick has had a tremendous season, said: "We've been looking for her three-year-old career to get that Group One tag under her belt.

"Coming into the race - take out Rhododendron - in respect of the three-year-olds, she brought the best two-year-old form into it. She is a past winner of the Marcel Boussac and I felt dropping back to 10 furlongs would suit her.

"William gave her a great tactical ride from the front. He is fantastic on the front end, we have seen that time after time and he had the right, willing partner.

"I just said to William, from half a mile out start to stretch them as she will get a mile and a quarter standing on her head, so let's see if the batch in behind would see it out.

"As far as I'm concerned, she saw it out gamely and the others haven't.

"The Yorkshire Oaks is potentially there under consideration. That (Prix de l'Opera) is what we had her earmarked for."

He added: "In the spring, she ran well in the Guineas and I was having to slightly mind her going into the Oaks and since Ascot, she has turned a corner.

"Physically I think that is the best she looked so far this season, walking round the paddock. She is a Dubawi and this is their time of year. They thrive in the second half of the season.

"As I said to the lads in the yard, it is fantastic but the only problem is it puts the mantle higher for next season.

"It has been a phenomenal season and I'm just lucky to be in this position, with this calibre of horse and the team behind me."

Haggas felt Urban Fox, winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, had simply been beaten by a better horse on the day.

He said: "She ran well. I think the winner was a good filly today, but she has run a very solid race and I'm very pleased with her. Danny (Tudhope) said the winner kept finding and kicked and he could never quite get to her. She has won well the winner.

"Our filly stayed OK, it was a strong field and I don't think I see the need to try a mile and a half.

"We've put her in the Romanet (at Deauville). It's two weeks away and it might be a bit early, but it is four-year-olds and up and that might be more appealing than giving the three-year-olds eight 8lb.

"I'm not complaining about the weight for age and that could prove to be her best run today."

Richard Hannon's 1000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook stayed on in fourth at her first try at a mile and a quarter, leaving her trainer planning a drop back in trip.

Hannon said: "I thought she travelled very well and I thought she would go close for a bit. For me and Tom (Marquand, jockey), we just felt the speed of the race took the zip out of her a bit. She has run a super race and there are all sorts of Group One winners in there.

"I'm delighted with her and we've got our filly back. We will probably go back to a mile. I'm not sure she did get the trip, but at the end of the day the winner is a good filly.

"The Guineas was no fluke and she has proved that there. She is a lovely filly to go on with this year.

"There are a few options this year. There is the QEII at Ascot. The Sun Chariot has got to be her obvious target. She has not had a hard year and we finished fifth in this with Sky Lantern before winning the Sun Chariot."