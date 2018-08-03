Lightning Strike team target Breeders' Cup Mile

Lightning Spear - Breeders' Cup Mile a target

Connections of Lightning Spear could work backwards from the Breeders' Cup following his heroics in the Sussex Stakes.

After several near-misses, the popular David Simcock-trained seven-year-old struck at Group One level at the 16th attempt in the mile showpiece at Goodwood on Wednesday, beating Expert Eye in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Making the victory even sweeter is the fact the winner received an automatic entry for the Breeders' Cup Mile at Churchill Downs in November.

Newmarket-based Simcock said: "He really did deserve that victory. We can enjoy him like we always do, but we can enjoy him a little bit more now.

"I don't really know where we will go at the moment and we will sit down and talk about it.

"I know Sheikh Fahad would like to end up at the Breeders' Cup, so that is where he will probably end up.

"He loves travelling and he loves racing his horses, so that is where we will probably end up. Where we go between now and then, I don't know."