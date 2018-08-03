Unibet extend Champion Hurdle sponsorship

Buveur D'Air - dual winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle

Unibet has extended its sponsorship of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham until 2023.

The bookmaker will also continue to back The Road To Cheltenham, which comprises of four key races in the lead up to the Festival in March.

Nicky Henderson, who has won the Champion Hurdle a record seven times, said: "I am absolutely thrilled Unibet is continuing sponsorship of the Champion Hurdle, not least because it has brought us a lot of luck since our association with them, and since they have sponsored the race.

"Hopefully, Buveur D'Air can complete the Unibet Champion Hurdle hat-trick to celebrate!"