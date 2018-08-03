Enable pleases connections with Newmarket gallop

Enable - pleased connections with Newmarket gallop

Enable's progress towards a comeback took another step forward this week with a gallop at Newmarket.

John Gosden's multiple Group One winner suffered a setback earlier in the season and has been sidelined since.

Her main aim is the defence of her Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe crown, but a return in the Juddmonte International on August 22 has been mooted, although she will not be rushed.

Owner Khalid Abdullah's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said: "Enable worked on the Al Bahathri on Wednesday.

"It was nothing very serious, but she showed a good action, and attitude as well, and she's taking little steps towards a comeback run.

"York would be a nice option, but we will certainly not push her to get there just for that race and we have the option of the September Stakes at Kempton (September 8) if not."