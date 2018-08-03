Frankie Dettori strikes aboard Regal Reality

Regal Reality swoops late under Frankie Dettori

Regal Reality took a big step forward to land the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood and give Frankie Dettori his first winner since returning from a riding suspension.

Having just his third run, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt was sent off at 10-1 in a field of seven.

Britannia Handicap winner Ostilio was keen in front and along with Chief Ironside they had an eight-length break on the field at one stage.

But with a furlong to run Dettori could be spotted breaking out of the pack and the result had a sense of inevitability about it from some way out.

The two favourites, Threading and Aidan O'Brien's Threeandfourpence, were very disappointing.

Dettori was able to take things easy in the final strides, as Ostilio battled back past Chief Ironside on the rail to claim second, a length and three-quarters behind the winner.

The Italian smiled: "I was told he had a good turn of foot, but when I got a bit far behind I thought 'this will test it!'.

"He's got some serious gears, it took about five strides for him to hit top gear and then he took off. When the turbo kicked in I thought I'd get them easily. He won cosily in the end.

"He's definitely smart, Sir Michael was very keen when I spoke to him. He put some nice horses to bed in a good manner and I'm sure he's got a bright future.

"Perhaps he could come back here for the Celebration Mile, he's got many options now and I'll leave that to Cheveley Park and Sir Michael."

Cheveley Park Stud's racing manager Chris Richardson said: "It's most exciting to have a colt with this level of ability and the reason he hasn't run for a while is that he got loose on the gallops and cricked his neck.

"He is a bit of a character, but is obviously back now and has just given us our fourth Group-race win in the space of 12 days, which can be nothing but great for Cheveley Park.

"We made a commitment to obtain and stand his sire Intello five years ago, while his dam (Regal Realm) won both the Prestige and the Oak Tree here at Goodwood.

"Today was a fact-finding mission and we will go away and look at the options open to him."