Seniority lands Golden Mile for the Queen
Last Updated: 03/08/18 3:43pm
Seniority provided the Queen with a winner at Goodwood as Ryan Moore picked a path through to claim the Unibet Golden Mile.
It was a third successive victory in the valuable handicap for Moore on the William Haggas-trained four-year-old, who was sent off favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but could finish only eighth.
The 9-2 joint-favourite on this occasion together with the unlucky Escobar, Seniority was briefly short of room before quickening impressively to prevail by half a length.
Poet's Society stuck on gamely for second, while Original Choice, a stablemate of the winner and third over 10 furlongs earlier in the week, was third once more. Cape Byron was fourth.
Haggas said: "It was a rough old race, but in that situation, if you are travelling, and he certainly was, you've got half a chance.
"When the gap arrived he showed a smart turn of foot and in the end won not a shade cosily, but certainly well enough.
"I think a big handicap like this with a big field suited him, but I'm not sure where he will go, we will get him home and make a plan."
John Warren, racing manager for the Queen, said: "I can't be sure Her Majesty will be watching right now, as I'm not sure what she's doing today, but she'll be watching very shortly."