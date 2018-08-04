Rajar on the 'Ferry to Chester

Ken Condon sends Rajar across the Irish Sea in the filly's quest for Listed honours in the Caldwell Construction Queensferry Stakes at Chester on Sunday.

The four-year-old daughter of Archipenko will be having just her third start for the Co Kildare handler, having previously been in the care of Richard Fahey and Richard Hannon.

Rajar will need a career-best performance to trouble the judge, but Condon was buoyed by her performance in a Listed race at Naas last month, in which she was only a length and a half behind Sometimesadiamond.

The trainer said: "She did pretty well at Naas, but we are under no illusions that

the filly needs to improve.

"Her owners-breeders will be retaining her and they are keen to get a bit more black type.

"Seven (furlongs) is probably better for her - Chester's fast six is not ideal - but there aren't that many runners so it's worth a shot."