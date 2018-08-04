Tommy G lands consolation race at Goodwood

Tommy G and Silvestre De Sousa

Tommy G avenged his defeat of 12 months ago when running out a clear-cut winner of the Qatar Stewards' Sprint Handicap at Goodwood.

Jim Goldie's charge was beaten three-quarters of a length in the six-furlong heat last year, but he made no mistake this time in the hands of Silvestre de Sousa. The 10-1 winner put that jockey on the four winner mark for the meeting, one behind leader Ryan Moore.

Market leader Boy In The Bar was one of the early pacesetters but weakened approaching the distance, just as Tommy G setarted to assert on the far side of the track.

The 10-1 shot duly dug deep to win by three-quarters of a length and half a length from Oeil De Tigre and Related, with top weight Dark Shot fourth and Count Otto fifth.

Goldie said: "He's a nice wee horse and I've trained three generations of the family, but unfortunately he won't get into the Ayr Gold Cup.

"During the summer I've kept him on the all weather and away from the fast ground. I thought it might be a bit quick for him today and told Silvestre to let him roll."

Goldie then teamed up with Robert Winston to make it a s double as Sir Chauvelin (12-1) denied Melting Dew in a thrilling finish to the Qatar Summer Handicap.

Favourite Walton Street was a late withdrawal after he arrived at the start without the cheekpieces that had been declared for him, leaving Melting Dew as the 9-2 market leader.

That runner tried his best, but could not reel in Sir Chauvelin who triumphed by half a length.

"It was always in my mind to bring Sir Chauvelin here to try to get the penalty he needed to get into the Ebor, which has been his target since the start of the season," said Goldie.

"I've had him since he was a yearling and he's progressed every year. His brother, Euchen Glen, won at York and I hope he can.

"It's a long way from Scotland, but so nice to be going back with two superstars in the lorry."

Paddy Power were impressed with the performance and cut Sir Chauvelin to 12-1 from 20-1 for the Ebor.

Counter attack

Cross Counter could be bound for the Lexus Melbourne Cup after putting up a ruthless display of controlled front-running in the Qatar Gordon Stakes.

Stepping up in class in the Group Three contest, the Charlie Appleby-trained runner was sent off a 7-4 chance in the hands of William Buick.

The gelded son of Teofilo always looked in control, coming home four and a half lengths clear of favourite Dee Ex Bee in a new course record for the near 12-furlong trip.

Appleby, who was at Newmarket, said: "He is a horse that had a lovely, progressive profile going into the race today. We were confident we would put a race up to Dee Ex Bee.

"On the back of that, our long-term agenda was to take him to Australia for the Melbourne Cup.

"We will get him back and see how he is, but that is where his next start is likely to be. He is a gelding so he can't run in the St Leger."

Mark Johnston was far from disheartened by the defeat for Dee Ex Bee, believing the fast ground had counted against his St Leger contender.

The trainer said: "He just doesn't have the gears on fast ground and was on and off the bridle and never able to get into a rhythm, while not quick enough running down the hill into the straight.

"Given some cut in the ground, I think you would see a different horse and the St Leger is still on, that's for sure."

Sun Maiden, a rare runner in this from the distaff division, looked unhappy on the ground throughout and was virtually pulled up by Ryan Moore in the final quarter mile.