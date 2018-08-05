Signora Cabello on track for Deauville date

Signora Cabello (centre) battles to victory in the Queen Mary

Signora Cabello remains on target for the Prix Morny at Deauvile - despite being given an entry in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York four days later.

Trainer John Quinn is keen to test his youngster at the highest level after she won the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and then the Group Two Prix Robert-Papin at Maisions-Laffitte.

That means Signora Cabello will be aimed at the Morny on August 19 instead of taking up an engagement in the Group Two Lowther.

Malton-based Quinn said: "I'm very happy with her. She has come out of the Papin in good shape.

"I've put her in the Morny and she's also in the Lowther the week after.

"The plan is to go to France, though. She's a dual Group Two winner now and we want to see if she is capable of running at that level.

"We think she's worthy of a place in the field."