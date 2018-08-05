Rumble Inthejungle aimed towards Flying Childers

Tom Queally riding Rumble Inthejungle wins The Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes

The Flying Childers at Doncaster is the likely next port of call for Rumble Inthejungle following his impressive victory at Goodwood.

Having finished fourth behind American raider Shang Shang Shang in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, Richard Spencer's charge ran out a dominant winner of the Group Three Molecomb Stakes on Wednesday.

Spencer is happy to stick to five furlongs for the time being, but will consider stepping his juvenile up to six in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket at the back-end of the season.

He said: "All being well Rumble Inthejungle will go to the Flying Childers at Doncaster and then potentially the Middle Park.

"We want to keep him at five furlongs for his next start. He is just so fast, but we know he will get six.

"I don't want to go abroad with him yet. Hopefully Doncaster in September will be perfect for him.

"He was fantastic after his run the other day. He has come out of the race well, eaten up and trotted up well.

"He was ridden on Saturday and the race doesn't appear to have taken much out of him. "