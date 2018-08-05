Saeed bin Suroor looks to Germany for Best Solution

Best Solution

Best Solution is set to return to Group One company on his next start.

Having made a successful return to Britain in last month's Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket, the Saeed bin Suroor-trained four-year-old will go in search of a top-level success.

His win at the July Meeting received a nice boost when runner-up Mirage Dancer won in good style at Goodwood.

Bin Suroor said: "He will go to Germany on August 12 for the Grosser Preis Von Berlin, which is a Group One over a mile and a half.

"We will see about the Irish St Leger, but I think I'm thinking more about going to Australia with him. So far the horse is going well."

Stablemate Benbatl could bid for his first top-level success on British soil in the Juddmonte International at York.

Following a dominant success in the Dubai Turf at Meydan, Bin Suroor's charge was favourite for the curtain-raising Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, but was ultimately disappointing.

He bounced back to form to claim his second Group One victory in Germany last weekend and an appearance on the Knavesmire could be next.

"He ran well in Germany. We will keep options open. It could be he goes for the Juddmonte, but I will talk to Sheikh Mohammed," said bin Suroor.

"Closer to the race we will make a decision, but it is good to see all the horses in the stable going well.

"Going back to a mile and a quarter in Germany helped him 100 per cent."

Dubai World Cup hero Thunder Snow has the Breeders' Cup Classic as his long-term objective and is likely to journey to America for another race beforehand.

Bin Suroor added: "He worked well on Friday and he is coming along nicely.

"The plan with him is to take him to the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park at the end of September, then after that the Breeders' Cup Classic.

"It is difficult to find a mile-and-a-quarter race in Europe for him. There is not much left apart from the Irish Champion or the Juddmonte."