Charlie Appleby eager to take Caulfield Cup with Emotionless

Emotionless ridden by William Buick

Charlie Appleby is excited by the prospect of preparing the resurgent Emotionless for a tilt at the Caulfield Cup in October.

The Shamardal colt was a brilliant winner of the Champagne Stakes as a juvenile three years ago, but disappointed on his next start in the Dewhurst and raced just five times in 2016 and 2017 combined.

However, he made a promising return to action when chasing home fellow Godolphin star Benbatl in Dubai in January and rediscovered the winning trail in the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury last month.

Appleby said: "I'm pleased with him and he is heading to Australia for the Caulfield Cup.

"It is that time of year that the international scene comes to the fore. We've got our international team, they go into quarantine in the next couple of weeks and we're looking forward to it.

"Emotionless won the Champagne so impressively, then he met with a setback after the Dewhurst.

"During his three-year-old career it was hard work. As a two-year-old, he was a man against boys - he was just so much stronger. He was a big, strong two-year-old then others caught up with him and he went a bit weak and things didn't happen.

"We kept him as we believed in the horse and, needless to say, when they do what you hoped they would do one day, it is very satisfying.

"He has come out the race well, which is the most important thing, as he has been a fragile horse."