Quorto set for Vincent O'Brien National Stakes bid

Quorto

Quorto remains firmly on course to put his unbeaten record on the line in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh next month.

Having made a big impression on his racecourse debut at Newmarket in June, the Dubawi colt returned to the July Course to claim an impressive Group Two success in the Superlative Stakes.

He holds an entry in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on September 15, but trainer Charlie Appleby is keen to step him up to Group One level in Ireland the following afternoon.

He said: "He is doing well and he will head straight to the National Stakes. That will be his next target.

"I've been delighted with him since the Superlative and we've liked him from the start.

"At the end of the day, they have got to go and do it (on the track), but you couldn't have been happier with how he performed.

"What he showed was what we were all happy to see and that was a good gear change. He is an exciting horse."

Another juvenile for whom Appleby holds high hopes is Al Hilalee.

Another son of Dubawi, he is set for an imminent hike in class after winning on his introduction at the July meeting.

Appleby added: "He has pleased us since his win at Newmarket. He was very raw that day and he has come on since then.

"He is potentially going to go to Deauville in a couple of weeks' time for a one-mile Listed race.

"We are very pleased with him, but he is very much a horse for next year."