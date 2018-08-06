Study Of Man Deauville bound ahead of Leopardstown

Pascal Bary

French Derby winner Study Of Man will step up his preparations for the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes by running at Deauville next week.

Trainer Pascal Bary has picked the Group Two Prix Guillaume d'Ornano as the ideal stepping stone towards the Leopardstown highlight next month.

A son of Deep Impact, Study Of Man has only been beaten once in his four-race career, by Martyn Meade's Chilean in a Group Three at Longchamp in April.

"He will run next Wednesday, August 15," Bary told At The Races.

"The horse is well, he's working well and should do well.

"He'll run in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano as a preparation for the Irish Champion Stakes."