Main Edition disappointment at Newmarket at mystery

A sweet moment for James Doyle as Main Edition (right) wins the Albany

No reason was ever found to explain Main Edition's poor run in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Having maintain her unbeaten record in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Mark Johnston-trained filly was expected to put up a bold bid in the Group Two at Newmarket's July meeting.

Unfortunately she was not in the same vein of form and was on the retreat when badly hampered in the incident which saw Frankie Dettori pick up ban for careless riding.

"Nothing came to light, they found nothing wrong with her but she was definitely off-colour," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner Saif Ali.

"She was beaten before they came out of the gate, she was sweating a lot and got upset which she hadn't done before.

"Although she got taken out in the trouble, she was beaten well before that.

"That race doesn't have a good record for horses who won at Ascot and maybe it just came too soon.

"The form of her Ascot win has worked out incredibly well. Michael Bell's filly (Pretty Pollyanna) and the Cheveley Park filly (Angel's Hideaway) were both behind her and have won Group races since.

"I'd imagine it will be the Lowther (at York) for her."