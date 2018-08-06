Connections of Lord Yeats hoping for rain

Lord Yeats wins the Betway Jorvik Stakes at York

Smart stayer Lord Yeats has a host of big-race options in the coming weeks if he can get sufficient ease in the ground.

Fifth to Order Of St George in the Cromer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh last season, that race is a possible target once more, as is the trial for it on August 25.

The five-year-old is also in contention for the Sky Bet Ebor at York, as well as having targets in France and Germany.

"Lord Yeats is absolutely flying at home," said his trainer Jedd O'Keeffe.

"I've got him in the Prix Kergorlay in France and he's also in the Ebor, but he would only go for that if it was proper soft ground.

"He's also in the Irish St Leger Trial, the Irish Leger itself and the German Leger.

"He's in everything, but he's crying out for rain."