Alpha Delphini team ready for Battaash clash

Bryan Smart - realistic over chance of beating Battaash

Connections of Alpha Delphini are ready to take Battaash on in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York later this month.

Narrowly beaten last time on the Knavesmire in a Listed race, trainer Bryan Smart does not think there is much between the rest of the sprinting division - Battaash excepted.

Just like his half-brother Tangerine Trees, whom Smart trained to win the Prix de l'Abbaye, Alpha Delphini is seemingly getting quicker with age and has been beaten less than a length on all four starts this season.

"I think we'll have a crack at the Nunthorpe," said Smart.

"He likes it at York and there's a hell of a lot of prize-money on offer.

"I know Battaash looked unbeatable at Goodwood, but he boiled over at York last year and you can never be afraid of one.

"Behind him at Goodwood, the rest were in a heap. We've beaten the second (Take Cover) already this year, so if we'd run there, we'd have been in that group."