Accidental Agent heading to Alpha Centauri clash

Accidental Agent (left) - big clash at Deauville

Eve Johnson Houghton is looking forward to seeing her stable star Accidental Agent go up against Alpha Centauri in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Alpha Centauri has arguably been the star of the season so far, racking up a hat-trick of Group One victories in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh, the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

She will be a hot favourite to extend her winning run when she meets her male counterparts for the first time in France this weekend and among her rivals will be Accidental Agent, who was a shock 33-1 winner of the Queen Anne Stakes the Royal meeting.

Johnson Houghton told At The Races: "Alpha Centauri looks an amazing filly. We're taking her on and obviously she'll be the favourite, but hopefully we'll give her a good rattle anyway.

"Hopefully Alpha Centauri will go a nice, decent pace and we've got something to aim at and we either get there or we don't.

"It's quite straightforward. We don't have to worry about what we're going to follow. She likes to go forward, we like to hold up and one of us will win, hopefully.

"Group One form is Group One form. I'm walking my box something terrible."