Frankie Dettori waits over Shergar Cup decision

Frankie Dettori - no decision over Shergar Cup

Organisers of Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot look like having to wait until Wednesday before knowing whether Frankie Dettori will be available to ride for the European team.

Organisers of Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot look like having to wait until Wednesday before knowing whether Frankie Dettori will be available to ride for the European team.

The popular Italian cannot commit himself yet as he has a retainer with trainer John Gosden, who was not expected back from America until sometime on Tuesday.

The Newmarket handler could have key runners elsewhere on Saturday with Crossed Baton pencilled in for the Smarkets Betting Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock and Pennywhistle holding an engagement in the german-thoroughbred.com Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

"We're waiting to hear. John Gosden is on his way back from America, so when he comes we'll get it sorted out," said Dettori's agent Ray Cochrane.

"He's got entries at Newmarket and up at Haydock. We're up in the air really. We'll know more tomorrow.

"We know Ascot would like Frankie to be there and he'd like to, but he has a commitment to John so we have to abide by that. When John makes up his mind about plans, we'll see what happens."

The three other teams - Great Britain and Ireland, the Rest of the World and the female jockeys - have already been firmed up.