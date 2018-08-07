Ground key to Thundering Blue run

Thundering Blue (right) - choice of options

David Menuisier is looking at races in England, France and Germany for Thundering Blue following his victory in the Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes.

A return to the Knavesmire - where he has won twice from three starts and finished second in the John Smith's Cup - for a crack at the Group One Juddmonte International on August 22 could be on the cards, if the ground was suitable.

Should the talented five-year-old grey miss that mile-and-a-quarter feature then he might be re-routed to the Group Two Grand Prix de Deauville on August 26. After that, a trip to Germany in September could be possible.

"He's absolutely fine. We would only consider the (York) option if the ground was good or on the soft side of good," said Menuisier.

"He'll be entered for the Grand Prix de Deauville in France on the 26th and potentially a race in Germany in September.

"I'm not sure what we are doing or where we are going at this stage."

Menuisier revealed he no longer has Vintager, as the three-year-old colt has been sold following his impressive victory at Newmarket last month.

"He has left the yard. He has been sold," said the Pulborough handler.

"It is very frustrating, but that's life."