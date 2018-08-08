James Garfield enters Haydock Sprint Cup frame

James Garfield wins the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

James Garfield is set to be supplemented for the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock on September 8.

George Scott's stable star came close to claiming Group One glory in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last Sunday, making much of the running under Frankie Dettori before being mowed down late by Freddy Head's Polydream.

Scott feels that career-best effort has earned his charge a shot at another top-level prize and connections are ready to stump up the required #15,600 supplementary fee to add him to the Sprint Cup field.

Scott said: "We are going to go for the Sprint Cup at Haydock, which we need to supplement him for.

"He has come out of Sunday's race incredibly well. He was a huge credit to everyone involved.

"I learnt a lot about him in the build-up to the race, as much as anything. I trained him very differently and tried to put the speed back into him.

"He will go on a sprinting campaign over the next 18 months. I think the end goal early next year will be the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai. He has got an entry on Champions Day at Ascot or he could go for the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp. He will have two races then be freshened up for Dubai.

"It's nice be able to plan with a good horse. His races rather pick themselves now. We've got a plan and if he stays healthy and well, hopefully he can take us into the big days."

James Garfield was fitted with blinkers for the first time last weekend and Scott hopes they will have the same effect on Merseyside.

He added: "We would certainly leave the headgear on him. He won't have it on until his run the next day. It is not really to his detriment, it is just a change in his mindset.

"We thought about Haydock just after the race as he was chinned so late on over six and a half furlongs. If it was six furlongs, like the Sprint Cup, he would have won a Group One and a big Group One.

"He will take on many of the same horses again and Harry Angel will be in there as well, but he has had a few issues and we are going there with a race-fit horse.

"We are really looking forward to the rest of the year as we were at a crossroads going into his last race as there was a thought he maybe was going to be retired and get a small stallions job."