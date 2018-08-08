Grass fire causes Yarmouth delay

Action from Yarmouth

Racing at Yarmouth was delayed by 10 minutes due to a grass fire near to the track.

An initial fire could be spotted before the second race and while that seemed to be contained, a second fire then appeared to start nearby.

With the 10-furlong and 14-furlong handicaps scheduled for 6.20pm and 6.50pm due to pass by the affected area, the stewards called a temporary halt to proceedings while they assessed conditions.

Clerk of the course Richard Aldous told At The Races: "Australians would call it a bush fire, we would call it a little fire in the gorse.

"It has got a little bit into the golf course, but the bend is absolutely fine as it's about 400 or 500 metres away. The wind didn't seem to be blowing the smoke towards the bend, more away.

"I have my head groundsman down there and my executive directors, so we will just keep an eye on it.

"It's 200 metres away, there are four or five units down there and it sounds like another one is coming, so they should be able to dampen it down and hopefully there will be no more flare ups.

"We had to make sure they could get round the bend without any problems, they didn't have to feel their way round."

The 10-furlong Nikki Meadows Birthday Bash Handicap eventually took place without any issues, with Lunar Deity emerging victorious.