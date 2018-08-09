Nunthorpe the aim for Heartache says trainer Clive Cox

Heartache (right), ridden by Ryan Moore, wins the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster

Clive Cox will give Heartache the chance to show her worth in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on August 24.

The Lambourn trainer has not lost any faith in the filly though she has gone nowhere scaling the heights of her exploits last season that included victories in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and Doncaster's Flying Childers Stakes.

She has been unplaced in all three starts this term, the latest coming in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, where she was down the field behind the brilliant Battaash.

However, he does not doubt her talent and is keen to run her in the Group One on the Knavesmire over five furlongs.

"She just didn't relish coming down the hill early and therefore she just got a little bit behind, but I think it was a seriously impressive performance by Battaash," said Cox.

"It is difficult for the three-year-olds competing against horses like Battaash, but she will go for the Nunthorpe.

"We know she ran a nice race in the Commonwealth Cup and didn't quite get home. We want to stay at five furlongs and hope back on a level track will bring out the best in her.

"I don't doubt her ability."