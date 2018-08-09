Simon Crisford keen to keep Ostilio in good company

Simon Crisford

Simon Crisford believes Royal Ascot winner Ostilio now "belongs in Group company" after his good run at Goodwood last week.

The Britannia hero finished second to Sir Michael Stoute's Regal Reality in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes.

While he holds an entry in the Celebration Mile back at Goodwood later this month, Crisford feels that might just be too big an ask too soon in his career.

"I think he belongs in Group company now, it was a big effort off the back of a win at Royal Ascot," the Newmarket handler told At The Races.

"He's come out of the race really well and I think he's just going to keep improving. I think probably next year you'll see him even better.

"With that in mind, he probably doesn't want too much racing this year as he will just improve and get better, but he's proven himself capable of running really well in Pattern races.

"We haven't made a plan yet with his owner. I think the Celebration Mile is a race he might not be ready for, but I'd like to think next year he'll be running in races like that."