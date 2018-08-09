Clive Cox in no rush to decide Konchek plans

Konchek

Clive Cox is happy to play the waiting game with Konchek following his pleasing performance at Goodwood last week.

The Lambourn handler was pleased the two-year-old son of Lethal Force gave another consistent performance when fourth to Land Force in the Group Two Richmond Stakes.

"He ran another solid race," he said.

"We think he has run very consistently and I'm pleased enough with his run.

"We will take it a step at a time and he is well entered everywhere.

"He ran very well when second in the July Stakes and I think he ran to that level at Goodwood.

"We will give him a few more days before we make any sort of call."

The St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury on Friday week could be next for stablemate Heartwarming after she landed the odds in good style on her second start at Sandown.

Cox said: "The form was franked by Winter Light (runner-up at Newbury last week).

"She took a very pleasing step last time and hopefully she will go to Newbury for the St Hugh's Stakes."