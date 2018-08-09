Ayr Gold Cup or Portland for Justanotherbottle

Justanotherbottle (yellow)

Declan Carroll could run Stewards' Cup runner-up Justanotherbottle in either the Ayr Gold Cup or the Portland Handicap.

The four-year-old, who was just touched off by Gifted Master at Goodwood but still produced a career-best effort, could next head to York's Ebor Festival for the Sky Bet and Symphony Group Handicap.

But Carroll is also keen to give the 105-rated Justanotherbottle another crack at winning another major sprint handicap before the season ends.

"He's come out of the race fine and we're looking at a race at the Ebor meeting for him, but nothing is definite yet," said the Malton handler.

"Obviously he'll get an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup, which is likely to be his main target, and he'll have one in the Portland at Doncaster, but I don't think he'll do both as they are close together.

"He has form with a cut in the ground, but if it went heavy we'd have to rethink about Ayr. The Portland is the week before, so if it was going to be heavy he'd probably go to Doncaster."

Carroll added: "It was gutting last week. It looked like he had it and, without taking anything away from the winner, the only time he must have been in front was right on the line.

"He's still progressing and the whole family get better with age and he's doing that.

"So if everything is right he'll go to York over five and a half furlongs, the same trip as the Portland.

"I think he improved for stepping up in trip - it was his best run. The two of them had it between them from a long way out."