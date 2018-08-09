Enable given Blandford Stakes entry at the Curragh

Enable

Enable heads the entries for the Group Two Moyglare "Jewels" Blandford Stakes at the Curragh on September 16.

The brilliant dual Oaks winner from last year has been out of action since winning the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly in October, but is being geared back to full fitness by trainer John Gosden and has several options for the autumn.

Gosden has also entered the unbeaten three-year-old Lah Ti Dar and dual Group Two scorer Coronet.

Saeed Bin Suroor has put in Winter Lightning, successful in the UAE 1,000 Guineas at Meydan in February, while Jean-Claude Rouget's Listed winner Mascha could carry French hopes in the race.

Group One winners Rhododendron and Hydrangea have been entered by Aidan O'Brien, along with Ribblesdale Stakes victor Magic Wand.

Curragh chief executive Derek McGrath said: "The presence of Enable amongst the entries for the Blandford Stakes is very exciting and we would be delighted to see her return to the Curragh having won the Darley Irish Oaks last year.

"The overall entries are very strong in particular from overseas and the race has the potential to be one of the highlights of a magnificent weekend."

There is a large British contingent in a 62-strong entry for the Group Two KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown on September 15, headed by the Mark Johnston-trained Dark Vision, who was an impressive winner of the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last week.

Others in a quality line-up include O'Brien's Richmond Stakes winner Land Force and Tyros Stakes scorer Anthony Van Dyck plus Dermot Weld's course and distance winner Masaff.

The 46 entries for the Group Two Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes feature Rhododendron and Lancaster Bomber from the O'Brien stable.

Ken Condon's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Romanised and Suedois, who won the race last year for David O'Meara, are also possibles.

Willie Mullins has Royal Ascot winner Lagostovegas and the globe-trotting Max Dynamite in the Group Three Paddy's Rewards Club Stakes, for which there are 40 entries.

Leopardstown chief executive Pat Keogh said: "It is great to see that the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes, which has been upgraded from Group Three to Group Two has been very well supported, with a good number of horses entered from England."