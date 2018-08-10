Too Darn Hot sizzles for John Gosden

Trainer John Gosden - another exciting prospect

Too Darn Hot received quotes for next year's 2000 Guineas and Derby after making a winning debut at Sandown on Thursday evening.

The young Dubawi colt, out of Dar Re Mi, pulled seven lengths clear in a one-mile maiden as the 8-11 favourite - much to the satisfaction of Frankie Dettori.

"Any horse winning by seven lengths first time, you've got to take notice," said the jockey.

"He hit a couple of green spots but when I asked him to quicken on ground that is quite tiring, he put himself quite a long distance from the rest."

Trainer John Gosden was similarly impressed with Too Darn Hot, owned and bred by Lord Lloyd-Webber.

The Clarehaven handler told Racing UK: "He's a charming horse. There was a nice ease in the ground and he enjoyed it. He'll have learned a lot. He'll go for a novice next and then we'll see from there. He's a grand colt and hopefully he's got a good future."