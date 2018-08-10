Sergei Profokiev heads O'Brien team

Aidan O'Brien - runs four in the Phoenix Stakes

Sergei Prokofiev heads Aidan O'Brien's four-strong team as the Ballydoyle trainer goes for 17th win in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The Scat Daddy colt was last seen finishing third to Calyx in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on his latest start and will attempt to win for a third time from five starts.

O'Brien also saddles The Irish Rover, Gossamer Wings and So Perfect after cutting his team down from 10 at the confirmation stage.

Martyn Meade's Advertise, who was a neck in front of Sergei Prokofiev in the Coventry, bids for Group One glory after landing the July Stakes at Newmarket.

Completing the sextet is the Jessica Harrington-trained Indigo Balance.