Loxley steps back in trip at Deauville

Loxley chases home Wells Fargo

Charlie Appleby is optimistic Loxley can get back to winning ways in the Prix Nureyev at Deauville on Saturday.

Having been outstayed over one-mile-five in a Group Three at Newmarket on his last start, the son of New Approach, who will be joined in the Listed prize by stablemate Zaman, will revert to the trip at which he made a winning comeback in June.

The Newmarket handler said: "He is coming back in trip, which we think will suit him.

"Having travelled so well in the Bahrain Trophy I think he probably just got outstayed that day. Races between 10 and 12 furlongs will be his trip for the future.

"We have got a good pace angle in the race in regards to Zaman, who is a horse that likes to go forward.

"He will be there to run his own race in front but also to ensure there is a sensible gallop.

"Zaman put in a good performance of top weight at Goodwood. It was his first try over a mile and a quarter and he saw the trip out well.

"We put Loxley in the Champion Stakes as he is a horse that looks to be progressive and we felt he deserved the entry.

"He is a horse that we are trying to build confidence with."

Clive Cox will also give Epsom winner Connect the chance to shine in the seven-runner field.