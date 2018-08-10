Godolphin swoop for Mark Johnston's Dark Vision

Mark Johnston

Unbeaten juvenile Dark Vision has been purchased by Godolphin but will stay in training with Mark Johnston at Middleham.

Bought for just 15,000 guineas at Tattersalls, he has won all three starts in impressive fashion for the Kingsley Park 10 syndicate .

Dark Vision took his form to a new level last week when he came from last to first to win the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood in eyecatching fashion.

The son of Dream Ahead is around 16-1 about winning next year's 2000 Guineas.

"Obviously I'm delighted that he stays with us," said Johnston.

"I haven't decided where he runs next. He's got all the options and I'll have a chat with Godolphin.

"The sale hasn't actually been completed as yet - we just need the results of some tests - but he was vetted yesterday and has come out of Goodwood 100 per cent."