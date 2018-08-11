Best Solution bids for German Group One glory

Best Solution: Chasing more Group One glory in Germany

Best Solution will aim to give Saeed bin Suroor another German Group One success in the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten on Sunday.

The Godolphin trainer has won the race three times in the past, but not since Campanologist in 2010.

Benbatl put Bin Suroor's name back in the headlines when winning in Germany recently and Best Solution is looking to build upon his victory in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last month, where he beat Mirage Dancer.

"Pat Cosgrave will ride him. This is another step up for him after he won the Group Two at Newmarket," said Bin Suroor.

"It's going to be tough, there are some nice German horses in there, but he has the class. It's his favourite trip - a mile and a half - so we'll so how he goes.

"The key to this horse is the ground, any rain in Germany this weekend will help him.

"He handled it a little bit quicker at Newmarket, but he's definitely better when it's soft.

"It was nice to see Mirage Dancer win at Goodwood, that gives us confidence."

Last year's winner Dschingis Secret and Windstoss, third to Cracksman in the Coronation Cup, are among the seven runners.