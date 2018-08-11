Review of the action from the Shergar Cup at Ascot

Hollie Doyle and Tis Marvellous win Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash

Latest news from the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot where Tis Marvellous won for Hollie Doyle.

Hollie Doyle landed her first Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup success when steering Tis Marvellous to victory in the Dash at Ascot.

The 21-year-old gave the girls' team a flying start as she delivered the Clive Cox-trained sprinter with a well-timed challenge in the final furlong, after El Astronaute and Watchable had set the early pace.

While that pair could not keep up the gallop at the business end of the five furlongs, Tis Marvellous (6-1) came with a rattling run to score by a length and a quarter from from Gracious John, with Doyle's teammate Hayley Turner third on Line Of Reason.

Doyle said: "It's a massive deal for me to get the call-up (to ride at the Shergar Cup), let alone have a winner."

Cox said: "We did expect a big run last week (in the Stewards' Cup at Godwoood), but it was the extreme temperature. He didn't take on a lot of fluids.

"He was fifth in the Commonwealth Cup last year. He's a high-class performer and he's basically in a lower-grade race than he has been."

Cleone (9-2) gave unheralded Per-Anders Graberg his first victory in the competition when taking the Stayers Handicap.

Sweeden's champion jockey took the lead in the final furlong on the Andrew Balding-trained gelding, but was all out to land the spoils by three-quarters of a length from Stars Of The Sea, ridden by Gerald Mosse, to give the European team a one-two.

The Turner-ridden Byron Flyer was the same distance away in third.

Graberg said: "It's great to be riding here and even better to have a winner, fantastic.

"He was always travelling easily. He quickened very good when I asked him, but when he hit the front it seemed like he got a little bit lazy and doesn't do more than he had to."