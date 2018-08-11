Making Light impressive winner of Platinum Stakes

Dermot Weld - on target with Making Light

Making Light booked her Group One ticket as she ran out an impressive winner of the Goffs Platinum Stakes at Cork.

The Dermot Weld-trained filly won a Group Three at Naas at the start of the season, before finishing third at the same level and occupying the same position last time out in Group Two company at the Curragh in May.

Dropped to Listed class, the four-year-old always travelled supremely well for a patient Declan McDonogh and asserted from long-time leader Pincheck with a furlong to run.

Going readily clear, the Moyglare Stud-owned 3-1 favourite had three lengths in hand of the gallant Pincheck at the line.

Weld said: "That was a nice performance by her. She's won two Group races and has had a summer break. She's very fresh and well, and she did it very impressively.

"She's in the Matron and I think that will be her next start. I wanted to run her today as it gives me a nice time as a prep for the Matron.

"She is very adaptable ground-wise. She is a good filly and very consistent."