Review of Saturday's meeting at Haydock

Trainer Tom Dascombe - big double at Haydock

Teodoro ran his rivals ragged to pick up Group Three honours in the Smarkets Betting Exchange Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock.

Richard Kingscote had Tom Dascombe's charge smartly out of the stalls and was soon dictating affairs from the front.

The crucial stage of the race came when Kingscote stole a few lengths on the home turn. The move proved decisive, as Teodoro (10-1) maintained the gallop to come home from Brorocco by three and a quarter lengths, with favourite Zaaki in third.

It was a double for Kingscote and Dascombe after the victory of No I'm Easy (6-1) in the Smarkets Handicap.

Dascombe said: "When you have a jockey like that, who is riding with such supreme confidence, there's absolutely no need to give him instructions. In fact he tells me how he will ride them, not the other way round.

"I think he is just different class."

He added: "We came here because having looked at the Ebor there was another two weeks to go and he has to have fast ground, so it was a good decision and I suppose we could still look at York."

Kingscote said: "This horse has done really well this year, and it's a big thank you to Paul Gallagher who rides the horse in all his work and has got him beautifully relaxed.

"Halfway up the straight I thought I had possibly overdone it, but thankfully that wasn't the case."

Unforgetable Filly bounced back to top form with an emphatic victory in the Smarkets/British EBF Dick Hern Stakes.

Hugo Palmer's charge had shown a glimmer of her best when wearing blinkers for the first time at Ascot on her latest start.

Equipped with headgear again, she built on that to leave her rivals standing in the final furlong.

Partnered by Ben Curtis, the 14-1 shot burst clear to land the Listed honours by eight lengths from New Day Dawn, with Queen Of Time a length and a half away in third place.

Ed Walker's Royal Ascot winner Agrotera, the 10-11 favourite, was the big disappointment of the race.

Curtis said: "She's certainly back to her old self, she demolished them today.

"She actually wasn't beaten far on her last run, but today she quickened up like the good filly I know she is."