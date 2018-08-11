Main Edition makes all to win Sweet Solera Stakes

Main Edition - all-the-way winner at Newmarket

Main Edition got her career back on track with a front-running success in the german-thoroughbred.com Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

Having looked beaten when suffering interference in her bid to follow up her Albany Stakes victory at Royal Ascot in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at the Suffolk track last time out, the Mark Johnston-trained two-year-old left that effort behind on her first start over seven furlongs.

Sent straight into the lead by PJ McDonald, the daughter of Zoffany battled it out gamely from the front to defeat La Pelosa by a length and a quarter.

Johnston said of the 7-4 winner: "The step up to seven was no problem. We needed a bit of a confidence booster after the last run, as she was clearly badly hampered.

"I don't know if it knocked her mentally, but we needed to get a confidence booster and a race going smoothly.

"I think she was beaten at the time when she was hampered and she got very upset at the start. She got edgy at the start again, as there was a delay opening the stalls, but it was nice to have a nice straightforward race to get her back on track.

"She has more than confirmed the form of Ascot. I've not got any immediate plans. That's the thing now, where do we go at seven? We will just go home and think about it."

Main Edition is a 20/1 chance for next year's Qipco 1000 Guineas with Sky Bet.