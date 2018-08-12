Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster next for Pilaster

Roger Varian

Connections of Pilaster are favouring an outing in next month's DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster as opposed to supplementing her for the William Hill St Leger.

The fillies' only Group Two is the preferred option on Town Moor for the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old, who completed a hat-trick of victories when scoring at the same level in the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "I don't think we will be supplementing her for the St Leger. We talked about the St Leger, but we took a view that the Park Hill makes sense, then we will see.

"She is a filly that will stay in training next year so we would prefer to bring her along gradually.

"We don't want to aim too high, too quickly. She was impressive the other day, but we would prefer to creep along with her.

"The Fillies And Mares race at Ascot is something we would definitely look at. It is back over a mile and a half, but the ground would suit her."