Marco Botti considering the Matron Stakes for Aljazzi

Aljazzi

Marco Botti is considering a trip to Ireland with Aljazzi for the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on September 15.

The five-year-old daughter of Shamardal could be given the chance to redeem herself in the Group One prize after coming up short at the same level in the Prix Rothschild.

She had previously given Botti his first Royal Ascot winner in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Botti said: "We are still probably going to the Matron Stakes. She seems fine.

"The race in France didn't really pan out for her. She was drawn opposite to where the winner was on the stands rail and we were drawn in the middle and never really got cover.

"Ryan (Moore) jumped off and said the race never really panned out for her. I would say you could put a line through that.

"Considering the draw and the fact the ground went soft, it wasn't a bad run. After the race I wished we had stayed in Newmarket and run in the Falmouth.

"She has an entry in the Sun Chariot and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. My priority at the end of the season would be the QEII as she likes Ascot.

"The Sun Chariot and QEII would be too close (to do both), so I would imagine it would be Matron, then the QEII."