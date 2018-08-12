bin Surror hopes Desert Fire could be a St Leger horse

Saeed bin Suroor

Saeed bin Surror expects to find out whether he has a William Hill St Leger candidate on his hands after Desert Fire's next run.

Where that may be is still up for debate, but the son of Cape Cross could hardly have been more impressive in what he has done to date.

He has won his last two starts by an aggregate of 18 lengths but will be stepping up markedly in class wherever he goes.

"We are looking to run him in a nice race next time, but there has been no decision at this moment - he has a nice future," said Bin Suroor.

"He has speed and stamina, but we are still looking for his next race, it will be a Group race I think.

"He's in the St Leger, obviously he hasn't run over that trip yet, so we need to find out in his next race if he is likely to stay that far.

"If he doesn't look like a stayer we can always bring him back in trip."