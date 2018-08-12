Worth Waiting wins at Deauville for David Lanigan

Jockey Stephane Pasquier

David Lanigan's star filly Worth Waiting extended her winning sequence with a dominant display in the Prix Minerve at Deauville.

Since opening her account at the third attempt in a Redcar maiden in May, the daughter of Bated Breath has won a Windsor handicap and a Listed event at Newmarket.

She stepped up to Group Three level for her latest assignment in France, but proved well up to the task, travelling strongly before powering clear in the hands of Stephane Pasquier.

Hermaphrodite was second ahead of Zarkamiya in third.

Lanigan said: "I'm delighted. She did it well actually.

"She's improving with every start. Stephane rode her positively and it worked out well.

"The Yorkshire Oaks will come too soon. She could come back here (France) for something like the Prix Vermeille maybe, but we'll see.

"We'll just take things one step at a time with her as I think she'll be a better filly next year."