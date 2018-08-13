Joseph O'Brien could send Ming on his travels again

Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien could send Ming back on his travels later in the year after the young trainer expressed satisfaction with his effort in defeat at Arlington on Saturday.

Stepping up markedly in class, the Pour Moi colt finished sixth of 13 in the Secretariat Stakes, just behind Dermot Weld's Bandua (third) and Mick Halford's Platinum Warrior (fourth).

Ming was having his first run in the colours of Mohammed Hamad Khalifa Al-Attiyah and discussions will take place before his next target is decided.

O'Brien said: "He ran a cracker. Billy (Lee) was delighted with him. He said he just got his ground taken at the bottom of the straight and he thinks that might have cost him third.

"He galloped out to the line well and we were very happy. Where he goes next we're not sure and we'll talk to the owners and see what the plan is after that.

"He'll have a little break at some stage and might be a horse to travel in the winter.

"We'll talk to the owners and see where they'd like to go."