Caspian Prince camp eye Nunthorpe at York

Caspian Prince

Caspian Prince is set to have just his third attempt at a Group One sprint should conditions be suitable at York for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

Trainer Mick Appleby is eyeing the five-furlong dash on August 24 for the speedy nine-year-old as long as the going on the Knavesmire is fast enough.

Caspian Prince, whose two previous runs at the top level came at Meydan and Longchamp in 2015, was second in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on his latest start.

"He'll go for the Nunthorpe, providing the ground is quick," said Appleby.

"He's come out of Ireland in good order."