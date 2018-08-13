Tuesday Tips

Action from Ffos Las

Ashley Iveson makes Incentive his best bet of the day at Ffos Las on Tuesday and he has a tip for every race in the UK.

Incentive looks well set to take the Sky Sports Racing Launching In 2019 Fillies' Handicap at Ffos Las for the second year in succession.

Stuart Kittow's four-year-old registered her only victory to date in this six-furlong contest 12 months ago and she will encounter similarly testing ground on her return to the Welsh circuit.

She has run well in defeat on each of her three starts this term, placing at Windsor and Goodwood before finishing a creditable fifth on her most recent appearance at Kempton.

Incentive was perhaps ridden a little too forcefully over seven furlongs that day and coming back a furlong in distance should certainly see her in a better light.

Leroy Leroy can make it third time lucky in the Download The Free At The Races App Novice Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt shaped with abundant promise when fourth on his Doncaster debut and built on that effort by finishing second to odds-on favourite Art Du Val at Sandown a couple of weeks ago.

He is clearly a juvenile with more than enough ability to win races and this looks a fine opportunity for him to break his duck.

Ummalnar can keep her unbeaten record intact with victory in the totepool Cashback Club At totesport.com Fillies' Novice Stakes at Chelmsford.

The daughter of Shamardal created a big impression when making a successful debut at Newmarket last month, comfortably seeing off a subsequent winner in Rawdaa.

The fact trainer William Haggas has given his filly entries in high-profile Group races is perhaps an indication of the regard in which she is held and this race should serve as an ideal stepping-stone to bigger and better things.

Haggas is also likely to be among the winners at Thirsk, with Alexana aiming to follow up a debut victory at Lingfield in the British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The three-year-old is a daughter of Al Kazeem and a half-sister of two seriously high-class stayers in Duncan and Samuel.

Despite fluffing the start slightly, she was a good winner on her first start, with her stamina kicking in late on.

Haggas appears to have found her a perfect slot to make it two from two before stepping up in grade.

Slowmo is tough to oppose in the Kier Construction Central Nursery Handicap at Nottingham.

Following a couple of fine efforts at York and Chester, Tom Dascombe's charge opened his account by seeing off dual winner and red-hot favourite More Than Likely at Bath three weeks ago.

He enters the handicap arena off what appears a very workable mark of 73 and the excellent recent form of the yard is a massive plus.

Dascombe is already almost in double figures for the month of August and Slowmo should further boost his tally.

Selections:

CHELMSFORD: 2.00 Fox Coach, 2.30 Ummalnar, 3.00 Shadow Warrior, 3.30 Blue Mist, 4.00 All About The Pace, 4.30 Gold Filigree, 5.00 Seventii.

FFOS LAS: 2.15 INCENTIVE (NAP), 2.45 Leroy Leroy, 3.15 Tizwotitiz, 3.45 Daily Trader, 4.15 Guild, 4.45 Sharja Silk, 5.15 Aqua Libre.

NOTTINGHAM: 5.05 Full Suit, 5.35 Slowmo, 6.05 Royal Variety, 6.35 Hallstatt, 7.05 Tarboosh, 7.35 Lexington Place, 8.05 At Your Service.

THIRSK: 5.20 Start Time, 5.50 One Kiss, 6.20 Roll Up Roll Up, 6.50 Alexana, 7.20 Guardia Svizzera, 7.50 Sheedy, 8.20 Kitty's Cove.

DOUBLE: Incentive and Slowmo.